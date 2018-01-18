Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Dishes out 15 assists Wednesday

Schroder posted 13 points (4-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 94-93 victory over the Pelicans.

The 15 assists was a season-high for Schroder, who found the open man on numerous fast breaks and defensive errors by the Pelicans. He had a poor night shooting the ball as he was just 25 percent from the floor, but he made three of his four field goals from behind the arc and realized that he didn't have it Wednesday night from most areas on the court, which allowed for such a high assist total.