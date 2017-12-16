Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Friday's loss

Schroder scored 18 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 96-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

It was a solid bounceback effort for the point guard after he scored only nine points in Thursday's loss to the Pistons. The double-double was just his second of the season, but Schroder is still averaging a solid 19.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over his last nine games despite the lack of support he's getting from a Hawks roster at the beginning of a full rebuild.