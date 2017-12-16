Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Friday's loss
Schroder scored 18 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's 96-94 loss to the Grizzlies.
It was a solid bounceback effort for the point guard after he scored only nine points in Thursday's loss to the Pistons. The double-double was just his second of the season, but Schroder is still averaging a solid 19.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over his last nine games despite the lack of support he's getting from a Hawks roster at the beginning of a full rebuild.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 points in 22 minutes•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 24 points in win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 26 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Provides 23 points and nine assists against Boston•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...