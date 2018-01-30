Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Monday's win

Schroder scored 18 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 11 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 105-100 win over the Timberwolves.

It's his fifth double-double of the season, but three of them have come in January. Schroder doesn't seem able to string together a series of big performances -- he managed only 20 points and eight assists in his previous two games combined -- but his usage should remain high on a Hawks team that lacks other options on offense.