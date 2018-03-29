Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Doubtful for Friday

Schroder (ankle) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the 76ers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder is expected to miss a third straight game with a nagging ankle injury. With the Hawks safely eliminated from playoff contention, there's no reason to rush their veteran back, so look for the Hawks to continue to take a cautious approach with him moving forward. Look for official confirmation Friday morning, but if he can't give it a go, Isaiah Taylor would be in line for another start in his place.