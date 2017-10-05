Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Drops 18 points in 25 minutes Wednesday
Schroder tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 victory over the Cavaliers.
As expected, Schroder is clearly the focal point of the Hawks' offense, as he's taken 32 shots across 47 minutes over the team's first two preseason games. Impressively, he's also committed just one total turnover while handing out nine assists in those games.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Plays in Hawks' preseason opener•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Arrested on misdemeanor battery charge•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Records duble-double Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 29 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 27 in Game 3 win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 23 in Game 2 loss vs. Wizards•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...