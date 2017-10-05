Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Drops 18 points in 25 minutes Wednesday

Schroder tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-93 victory over the Cavaliers.

As expected, Schroder is clearly the focal point of the Hawks' offense, as he's taken 32 shots across 47 minutes over the team's first two preseason games. Impressively, he's also committed just one total turnover while handing out nine assists in those games.