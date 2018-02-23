Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected starter at PG

Schroder is the Hawks' expected starter at point guard for Friday's game against Indiana, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Schroder was held out of the Hawks' final pre-All-Star contest with a back issue, but he was removed from the injury report earlier in the day, and all signs point to him returning to his usual starting point guard spot Friday. Looking ahead, there may be some concern that Schroder's minutes could be cut as the Hawks jockey for draft position, but coach Mike Budenholzer did state earlier in the week that he has no imminent plans to overhaul his rotation.