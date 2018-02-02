Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected to play Friday

Schroder (shoulder) participated in shootaround and is on track to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Bob Rathburn of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Schroder played through a shoulder injury in Wednesday's loss to the Hornets, and it looks like the ailment won't cause him to miss any additional time. The point guard is expected to test out the shoulder one last time in pregame warmups before an official decision is made on his status, but Schroder should be a full go Friday in Boston.