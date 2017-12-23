Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected to play

Schroder (ankle) is expected to play Saturday against the Mavs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Nothing is official at this point, but the Hawks will wait until after warmups to make an official decision on the point guard's status. Even so, coach Mike Budenholzer indicated that he expects Schroder to be available after he sat out Friday's loss to the Thunder.

