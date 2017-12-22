Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Game-time call Friday

Schroder (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Thunder, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Schroder will go through warmups before determining if he'll see the floor or not. If he's sidelined, Malcolm Delaney and Isaiah Taylor are both candidates to see significant run at point guard, while Kent Bazemore may have increased duties as a ballhandler.

