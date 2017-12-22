Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Goes through shootaround

Schroder (ankle) went through shootaround Friday morning, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Schroder remains questionable with an ankle injury, which he sustained during Wednesday's loss to the Pacers. However, the fact that he was able to go through shootaround bodes well for his status as Friday's matchup with the Thunder approaches. Look for a more definitive update closer to game-time.

