Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Hoping to return Friday vs. Nuggets
Schroder (ankle) recently indicated he will "probably" play on Friday against the Nuggets, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Schroder is missing Monday's tilt with the Heat and it appears he's also planning on sitting out Thursday's contest against the Bulls after suffering a sprained ankle over the weekend. Continue to monitor his practice availability over the rest of the week and despite Schroder saying he's targeting Friday for a return, there's certainly a chance he's ultimately held out until next week at some point. Malcolm Delaney is starting at point guard in his place and should see a temporary uptick in value while working with the top unit.
