Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Late scratch Friday

Schroder (ankle), despite previous reports that he would be available, will not play during Friday's game against the Thunder, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It's not clear why his status changed, though he may have been feeling some unexpected discomfort following pregame warmups. As a result, Malcolm Delaney and Isaiah Taylor will likely see significant run at point guard.

