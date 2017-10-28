Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in points and assists in loss

Schroder posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.

Earlier on Friday, Schroder was a scratch due to his lingering ankle injury, then became a go with a cap on his minutes. So much for all that, as Schroder exceeded his normal season averages with 33 minutes of action. He was desperately needed, as Malcolm Delaney was a significant downgrade while Schroder was sidelined as he only registered 8 points and 2.5 assists over those two games. The Hawks are trying their best to not make this season all about a 'rebuild'- they'll need Schroder to do it. They'll host the Bucks at home on Sunday.