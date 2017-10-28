Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in points and assists in loss
Schroder posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.
Earlier on Friday, Schroder was a scratch due to his lingering ankle injury, then became a go with a cap on his minutes. So much for all that, as Schroder exceeded his normal season averages with 33 minutes of action. He was desperately needed, as Malcolm Delaney was a significant downgrade while Schroder was sidelined as he only registered 8 points and 2.5 assists over those two games. The Hawks are trying their best to not make this season all about a 'rebuild'- they'll need Schroder to do it. They'll host the Bucks at home on Sunday.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, could see reduced minutes•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Officially out Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Hoping to return Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not expected to play Monday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...