Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 21 points
Schroder finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over Washington.
In his second game since returning from a minor ankle concern, Schroder led the team to their second consecutive victory. He has been scoring the ball well this season as well as providing almost seven assists per game. Owners would love to see his defensive numbers come up a bit and this may be the case as the season progresses. He is sitting exactly where he was projected to be and remains a solid yet unflashy point-guard providing early mid-round value.
