Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team with 24 points in win

Schroder posted 24 points (11-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 win over the Nets.

Schroder shouldered more of the offensive load with the Hawks short-handed in the frontcourt. It certainly was not his best shooting night, but the point guard has now rattled off nine straight double-digit scoring performances. He's also dished out five or more assists in 14 of his last fifteen games, so his balanced stat line makes him a worthwhile fantasy play whenever the /HAwks take the floor.