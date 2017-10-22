Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leaves game with ankle injury

Schroder left Sunday's game against the Nets with a left ankle injury, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

The point guard came down on Caris LeVert's foot and rolled his ankle. The pain was serious enough where Schroder had to be carried off the floor. The team will surely update his status later on Sunday, but with the Hawks set to play the second game of a back-to-back set Monday, it's likely Schroder misses at least one game. In his absence, Malcolm Delaney would be expected to start at point guard and play a fairly heavy dose of minutes.