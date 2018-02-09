Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Matches team high with 19 points in loss

Schroder tallied 19 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during a 100-98 loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Schroder's 19 points matched a team high, but his recent stretch of poor shooting continued. Over the last eight games, he has shot below 40 percent from the field five times. But Schroder will continue to be a good source of points and assists, as the team has very little additional scoring options.