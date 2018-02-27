Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Nets 20 points Monday

Schroder collected 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 123-104 loss to the Lakers.

Schroder didn't contribute much besides points Monday night, which is unlike the all-around point guard. It is encouraging to see Schroder score over 20 points however as he is still finding his shot as he works his way back from a back issue suffered before the All-Star break.