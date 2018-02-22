Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Schroder (back) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.
Schroder missed the final game prior to the All-Star break with a back injury, but as expected, he was able to make a full recovery with the added time off. Look for Schroder to take on his typical role as the team's starting point guard and he shouldn't have any sort of restrictions. In the last five games he's played, Schroder has averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 29.4 minutes.
