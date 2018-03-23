Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Off injury report Friday

Schroder (rest) will play during Friday's contest against the Warriors and presumably re-join the starting five, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Schroder will play Friday after being rested Thursday against the Kings on the first half of a back-to-back set. Over the past four games, Schroder is averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 32.5 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories