Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Off injury report Friday
Schroder (rest) will play during Friday's contest against the Warriors and presumably re-join the starting five, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected, Schroder will play Friday after being rested Thursday against the Kings on the first half of a back-to-back set. Over the past four games, Schroder is averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 32.5 minutes.
