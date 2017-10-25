Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Officially out Thursday vs. Bulls
Schroder (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of Atland29.com reports.
Schroder indicated earlier in the week that he was targeting a return on Friday against the Nuggets, so his absence Thursday was already fully expected. Malcolm Delaney started at point guard in his place most recently on Monday, posting 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and three turnovers across 33 minutes. He's likely the favorite to start again, though coach Mike Budenholzer did mention that both Isaiah Taylor and Josh Magette could also see the floor more, which may threaten some of Delaney's workload.
