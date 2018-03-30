Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out for remainder of season

Schroder, who underwent an MRI on Friday, has been diagnosed with a grade 2 ankle sprain and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Schroder has been dealing with an ankle injury for about a week, which apparently prompted an MRI after it wasn't healing as hoped. The MRI revealed the sprain was serious enough to keep him out for 2-to-4 weeks. So, the Hawks have simply opted to shut the starting point guard down. As a result, Isaiah Taylor should continue to start at point guard, especially if Malcolm Delaney (ankle) remains out as well. Schroder will finish his fifth year in the league averaging 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from beyond the arc.