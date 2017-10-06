Play

Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Friday vs. Pistons

Schroder will not play during Friday's preseason game against the Pistons.

After taking a combined 32 shots across 47 total minutes during the team's first two preseason games, Schroder will get the night off. It doesn't appear he's dealing with an injury, so it's probably just for rest. In his stead, Malcolm Delaney will likely see the largest benefit at the point guard position.

