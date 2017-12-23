Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Friday

KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official siteUpdating a previous report, Schroder (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Thunder, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It was previously reported that Schroder would be available for Friday's contest, but it looks like the team has changed their mind. In his absence, Malcolm Delaney and Isaiah Taylor figure to see healthy increases from their usual roles. Schroder's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Mavericks.