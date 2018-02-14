Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Wednesday with back injury

Schroder is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons due to a back injury.

Schroder had been dealing with back tightness prior to Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, which is apparently flaring up following Tuesday's game against the Bucks -- the first half of a back-to-back set. With both him and Kent Bazemore (rest) out of action, Malcolm Delaney, Isaiah Taylor, Tyler Dorsey and DeAndre' Bembry are all candidates to see extra run.