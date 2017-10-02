Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Plays in Hawks' preseason opener
Schroder scored 12 points and handed out five assists in the Hawks' preseason opener against the Heat on Sunday.
The point guard was arrested a few days earlier on charges of misdemeanor battery, but he was able to play Sunday, and at this point it's unclear if he'll face further discipline from the league or the Hawks. The team acknowledged the situation over the weekend, stating that it will allow the legal process to play out before coming to a decision. Until further notice, expect Schroder to remain the team's starting point guard and No. 1 offensive option.
