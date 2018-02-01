Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Plays through shoulder soreness Wednesday

Schroder, who posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets, played through a sore shoulder in the second half, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said the guard incurred a sore shoulder on some play in the first half, though even Schroder said after the game that he couldn't remember when it happened. While he had his shoulder wrapped up on the bench at times during the second half, he ultimately ended up playing deep into the fourth quarter, until the game was determined to be out of reach. It's unclear if this ailment will cause Schroder to miss any time at this point; he'll have a day to rest up before the Hawks' next game, which comes Friday against the Celtics.