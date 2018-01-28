Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Poor shooting in Saturday's loss
Schroder scored nine points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 loss to the Wizards.
His inability to find his range from the outside snapped a streak of 16 straight games in which Schroder had scored in double digits. The 24-year-old doesn't get a lot of help from the rest of the Hawks' roster, which can limit his fantasy upside, but being require to carry the load on offense typically gives his a much better floor than he showed Saturday.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 20 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Nets game-high 20 points Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Dishes out 15 assists Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores career-high 34 points in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Records double-double in win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 27 points Sunday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...