Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Poor shooting in Saturday's loss

Schroder scored nine points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding seven assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 loss to the Wizards.

His inability to find his range from the outside snapped a streak of 16 straight games in which Schroder had scored in double digits. The 24-year-old doesn't get a lot of help from the rest of the Hawks' roster, which can limit his fantasy upside, but being require to carry the load on offense typically gives his a much better floor than he showed Saturday.