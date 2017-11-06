Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable again Monday

Schroder (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Boston, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks have listed Schroder as probable for the last handful of games, but there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy. The 24-year-old has played in each of the last five games since missing a pair of contests in late-October, and he's put up at least 20 points in four of those games. On the season, Schroder is averaging a career-best 22.5 points per game to go with 6.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.