Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable for Tuesday

Schroder (elbow) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Schroder was a surprising scratch against the Bulls on Sunday, but it appears the elbow injury wasn't anything overly serious, as he's expected to rejoin the lineup following just a one-game absence. With Kent Bazmore (knee) recently going down with a season-ending injury, Schroder could see a slight uptick in usage, though the Hawks could also opt to get some younger players more playing time as well. That said, Schroder's availability should be confirmed following Tuesday's morning shootaround.