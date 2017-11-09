Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Friday
Schroder (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Schroder has been nursing a sprained left ankle for much of the season, though has played in the team's past six contests, averaging 22.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. As his designation suggests, it's likely he'll see the floor Friday despite dealing with an injury.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Another great game Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, start Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable again Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Sunday vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...