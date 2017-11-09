Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Friday

Schroder (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Schroder has been nursing a sprained left ankle for much of the season, though has played in the team's past six contests, averaging 22.2 points and 6.5 assists per game. As his designation suggests, it's likely he'll see the floor Friday despite dealing with an injury.