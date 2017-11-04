Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Sunday vs. Cavs
Schroder (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Schroder has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the season, which caused him to miss two games in late October. He's played in each of the past four contests, however. The issue doesn't seem to be affecting him too much, as he's averaged 20.5 points and 6.0 assists on 50.0 percent shooting over that stretch.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Continues to play well•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in points and assists in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, could see reduced minutes•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...