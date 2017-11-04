Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Sunday vs. Cavs

Schroder (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the season, which caused him to miss two games in late October. He's played in each of the past four contests, however. The issue doesn't seem to be affecting him too much, as he's averaged 20.5 points and 6.0 assists on 50.0 percent shooting over that stretch.