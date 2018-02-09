Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable vs. Cavs
Schroder is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to lower back tightness, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It looks like the addition of Schroder to Friday's injury report is just precautionary, as all signs are pointing to the point guard suiting up for a home matchup with Cleveland. Expect Schroder's status to be confirmed later in the day as tip-off approaches.
