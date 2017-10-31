Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Wednesday vs. 76ers
Schroder is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to injuries to his ankle, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Schroder has been nursing ankle injuries as of late, which caused him to miss the team's fourth and fifth games. He's played during the last two games, however, posting a combined 41 points and 12 assists, so it seems likely he'll take the floor Wednesday.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in points and assists in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, could see reduced minutes•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Officially out Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Hoping to return Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...