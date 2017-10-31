Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Wednesday vs. 76ers

Schroder is probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to injuries to his ankle, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Schroder has been nursing ankle injuries as of late, which caused him to miss the team's fourth and fifth games. He's played during the last two games, however, posting a combined 41 points and 12 assists, so it seems likely he'll take the floor Wednesday.

