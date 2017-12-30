Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable with quad bruise Saturday
Schroder is probable for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to a quad contusion, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
This is the first news of Schroder dealing with a quad injury, so it seems likely he sustained it during Friday's matchup against the Raptors. More word on his status should arrive closer to game time. On the off chance he ends up sidelined or limited, Malcolm Delaney and Isaiah Taylor are candidates to see extended run at point guard, while Kent Bazemore may be asked to handle the ball more.
