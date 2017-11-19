Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Provides 23 points and nine assists against Boston
Schroder collected 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 110-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
Schroder has been in a minor slump over the last two weeks, as this breakout is a fantastic sign against an elite Boston defense. Many fantasy owners were worried about their field goal percentage when they drafted Schroder, but the fact that he's shooting at a 45 percent clip has to make owners ecstatic. If he can continue to provide his 19.9 points, 6.8 assists and 1,2 steals per game averages with that sort of percentage, Schroder will surely reach top-40 value.
