Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Friday
Schroder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Schroder originally set Friday's game as the target date for a return form his ankle injury, but it looks like the point guard will be a game-time decision. Schroder will likely test out the ankle in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if he is unable to go, look for Malcolm Delaney, who has struggled mightily on the offensive end this season, to get the start once again.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Officially out Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Hoping to return Friday vs. Nuggets•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Another quality performance Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season