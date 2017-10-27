Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Friday

Schroder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Schroder originally set Friday's game as the target date for a return form his ankle injury, but it looks like the point guard will be a game-time decision. Schroder will likely test out the ankle in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if he is unable to go, look for Malcolm Delaney, who has struggled mightily on the offensive end this season, to get the start once again.