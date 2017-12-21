Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable Friday with ankle injury

Schroder is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle injury, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder likely suffered the injury during Wednesday's game, where he managed to score just eight points on 4-of-15 shooting. More word on his status should arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, Malcolm Delaney and Isaiah Taylor are both candidates to draw a start at point guard.