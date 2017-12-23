Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable Saturday

The Hawks have listed Schroder (ankle) as questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Schroder was a late scratch from Friday's loss to the Thunder after the team originally labeled him available. He appears to be trending toward another game-time decision Saturday. Should he sit again, look for Kent Bazemore to start the game at point, while Marco Belinelli slides into the shooting guard role. Malcolm Delaney and Isaiah Taylor would also figure to again see a boost in their usual workloads. Still, final confirmation on Schoder's status is unlikely to be determined until he tests out his ankle during pregame workouts.