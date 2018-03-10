Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable Sunday with elbow injury

Schroder is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bulls due to an elbow injury, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is the first news of Schroder dealing with an elbow injury, which he may have suffered during Friday's contest against the Pacers, as he played just 24 minutes. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Sunday morning shootaround. If he's ruled out, Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey would likely see extra run.