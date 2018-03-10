Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable Sunday with elbow injury
Schroder is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bulls due to an elbow injury, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This is the first news of Schroder dealing with an elbow injury, which he may have suffered during Friday's contest against the Pacers, as he played just 24 minutes. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Sunday morning shootaround. If he's ruled out, Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey would likely see extra run.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Struggles shooting Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 27 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Collects five steals in victory•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Nets 20 points Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Expected starter at PG•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...