Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable to play Sunday

Schroder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Houston, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder has been nursing an ankle injury for the last several days, and the Hawks will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before updating his status. Schroder played 29 minutes in Friday's loss to the Warriors, finishing with 16 points, seven assists and three boards.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories