Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable vs. Boston
Schroder (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Schroder played 30 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Hornets despite dealing with a sore shoulder throughout the contest, and he's now listed as questionable as a result. Expect an update on the point guard to come following the team's shootaround Friday morning, but Schroder will likely end up being a game-time decision in Boston.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Plays through shoulder soreness Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Poor shooting in Saturday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 20 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Nets game-high 20 points Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Dishes out 15 assists Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...