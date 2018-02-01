Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable vs. Boston

Schroder (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Schroder played 30 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Hornets despite dealing with a sore shoulder throughout the contest, and he's now listed as questionable as a result. Expect an update on the point guard to come following the team's shootaround Friday morning, but Schroder will likely end up being a game-time decision in Boston.