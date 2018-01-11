Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Records double-double in win
Schroder posted 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 win over the Nuggets.
Schroder and the Hawks snapped a 10-game road skid in the win, which is great news for the struggling Hawks. Schroder is one of the only viable fantasy options on a team that ranks dead-last in the East. He's currently enjoying career-high averages in points, assists and minutes played despite the Hawks' current woes, and should still be considered a Top 15 guard in all formats.
