Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Remains probable to play

Schroder (shoulder) will warm up with the intent to play Friday against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder officially remains probable to play, but the Hawks will wait to evaluate him after warmups before making an official call on his status. That said, all signs point to Schroder being available in full capacity as he works through a sore shoulder.

