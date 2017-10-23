Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Monday
Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
An MRI on Monday morning confirmed that Schroder is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which he sustained near the end of Sunday's matchup with the Nets. With the point guard slated to miss at least one game, expect the Hawks to turn, primarily, to Malcolm Delaney for help at point guard. The good news is Atlanta has two days off after Monday's contest, but it's unclear at this point whether Schroder will be ready to return for either half of the team's back-to-back set Thursday (at Chicago) and Friday (vs. Denver).
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Another quality performance Friday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 28 points in opening night win•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will return to the lineup Monday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Out Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...