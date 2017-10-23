Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Monday

Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

An MRI on Monday morning confirmed that Schroder is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which he sustained near the end of Sunday's matchup with the Nets. With the point guard slated to miss at least one game, expect the Hawks to turn, primarily, to Malcolm Delaney for help at point guard. The good news is Atlanta has two days off after Monday's contest, but it's unclear at this point whether Schroder will be ready to return for either half of the team's back-to-back set Thursday (at Chicago) and Friday (vs. Denver).