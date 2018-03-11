Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Sunday
Schroder (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Schroder was a surprising addition to the injury report coming into Sunday and he'll now be forced to sit out after testing the elbow out during pregame warmups. Look for Isaiah Taylor to start at point guard in Schorder's place, giving him a temporary uptick in value for those in DFS contests Sunday. Tyler Dorsey is also in line to pick up some extra minutes.
