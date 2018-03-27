Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Minnesota

Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

A nagging ankle issue has kept Schroder out of two of the last three games, and he'll miss another contest Wednesday as the Hawks head north to Minnesota. Expect Isaiah Taylor and Damion Lee to again comprise the starting backcourt Wednesday.

