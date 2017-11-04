Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 16 points in loss

Schroder collected 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with two rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Friday's 119-104 loss to Houston.

For only the second game this season, Schroder failed to reach the 20 point mark. However, the Atlanta point guard is off to an impressive offensive start, averaging 21.7 points per game. By assuming the command of the Hawks' offense, Schroder's scoring potential remains strong. Schroder looks to continue his current scoring run against Cleveland on Sunday.