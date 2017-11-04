Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 16 points in loss
Schroder collected 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with two rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Friday's 119-104 loss to Houston.
For only the second game this season, Schroder failed to reach the 20 point mark. However, the Atlanta point guard is off to an impressive offensive start, averaging 21.7 points per game. By assuming the command of the Hawks' offense, Schroder's scoring potential remains strong. Schroder looks to continue his current scoring run against Cleveland on Sunday.
More News
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Continues to play well•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Probable Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Leads team in points and assists in loss•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will play, could see reduced minutes•
-
Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Questionable for Friday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...