Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 18 points in 33 minutes

Schroder accounted for 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes Tuesday as Atlanta fell to Oklahoma City.

Schroder returned to the lineup and absorbed his regular workload Tuesday with the Thunder in town. It has been a tumultuous year for the Hawks as they head towards a top lottery spot, and Schroder isn't enough to keep them out of the basement in the Eastern Conference on his own. In his fifth NBA season, Schroder hasn't rounded out his offensive game just yet. He shoots below average from beyond-the-arc and doesn't finish consistently at the rim. The mid-range game is his sweet spot. Until he becomes more efficient on offense his fantasy value will be limited.