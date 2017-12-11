Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 points in 22 minutes

Schroder scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) grabbed one rebound, and dished three assists in 22 minutes Sunday as the Hawks came up short against the Knicks.

In his age-23 NBA season, Schroder has been given the green light by coach Mike Budenholzer. He runs the Hawks offense from the point, taking 17.8 shots per game on a team that lacks offensive firepower while collecting 6.4 assists per game. The uptick in frequency has damaged his efficiency ever so slightly, but it isn't a considerable drop. For as long as Schroder remains the driving force behind the Hawks offense, he will be a valuable fantasy asset.